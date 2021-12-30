Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAH, SKIN, VSTO

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total of 15,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,400 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beauty Health Co (Symbol: SKIN) saw options trading volume of 8,841 contracts, representing approximately 884,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of SKIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of SKIN. Below is a chart showing SKIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 2,902 contracts, representing approximately 290,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

