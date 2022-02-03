Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, ATHA, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 173,144 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 45,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Athira Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATHA) options are showing a volume of 2,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of ATHA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ATHA. Below is a chart showing ATHA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 29,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

