Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BYND, TMUS, FRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 42,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 6,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,100 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 24,867 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 3,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,200 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 1,489 contracts, representing approximately 148,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

