Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BYND, FEYE, OLED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 219,673 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 248% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 17,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) options are showing a volume of 89,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 238.2% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 42,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 9,015 contracts, representing approximately 901,500 underlying shares or approximately 218.2% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

