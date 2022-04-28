Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BTU, TEAM, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 84,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.5% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 19,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 16,005 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 38,356 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 95.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,200 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
