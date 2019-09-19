Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BSX, SBUX, WVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX), where a total volume of 23,718 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 9,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,400 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 31,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) saw options trading volume of 1,020 contracts, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

