Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BOX, PTON, GLDD

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total of 72,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 157.8% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 111,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 13,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (Symbol: GLDD) options are showing a volume of 4,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 482,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.4% of GLDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,100 underlying shares of GLDD. Below is a chart showing GLDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

