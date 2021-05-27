Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BOX, NRZ, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total of 16,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,200 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ) options are showing a volume of 36,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of NRZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 25,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NRZ. Below is a chart showing NRZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 9,411 contracts, representing approximately 941,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

