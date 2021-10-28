Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLNK, FOUR, WOLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK), where a total of 28,627 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 230.4% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 7,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,900 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 21,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 191.5% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 7,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,300 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 20,870 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 188% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 1,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,800 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLNK options, FOUR options, or WOLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

