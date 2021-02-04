Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLMN, MGNI, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), where a total of 12,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) saw options trading volume of 35,315 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 13,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 18,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

