Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLMN, MGNI, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), where a total of 12,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) saw options trading volume of 35,315 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 13,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 18,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

