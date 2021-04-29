Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLMN, CDE, KDP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), where a total of 8,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 830,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Coeur Mining Inc (Symbol: CDE) saw options trading volume of 15,565 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of CDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,300 underlying shares of CDE. Below is a chart showing CDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) saw options trading volume of 26,501 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of KDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 10,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KDP. Below is a chart showing KDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

