Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLMN, AZO, DBX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), where a total of 18,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.9% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,400 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 2,374 contracts, representing approximately 237,400 underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 57,030 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,200 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

