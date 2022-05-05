Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLL, OXY, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL), where a total of 17,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.3% of BLL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 9,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,900 underlying shares of BLL. Below is a chart showing BLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 156,624 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 15,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 4,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 449,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLL options, OXY options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

