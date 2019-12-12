Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, WMT, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 1,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 199,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 421,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 28,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 13,073 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

