Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, TTD, KALA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 3,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 396,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 27, 2020, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 9,132 contracts, representing approximately 913,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALA) options are showing a volume of 2,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 293,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of KALA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of KALA. Below is a chart showing KALA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, TTD options, or KALA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.