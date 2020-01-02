Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, REGN, TMUS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 1,840 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 184,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,086 contracts, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 11,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,300 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, REGN options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.