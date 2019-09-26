Markets
BLK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, CBRL, LOPE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 2,662 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 266,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) options are showing a volume of 1,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 192,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) saw options trading volume of 1,961 contracts, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,900 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, CBRL options, or LOPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK CBRL LOPE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular