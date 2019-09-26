Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, CBRL, LOPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 2,662 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 266,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) options are showing a volume of 1,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 192,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) saw options trading volume of 1,961 contracts, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,900 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

