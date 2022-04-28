Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, SQZ, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 3,547 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 354,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

SQZ Biotechnologies Co (Symbol: SQZ) options are showing a volume of 1,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.1% of SQZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of SQZ. Below is a chart showing SQZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 319,324 contracts, representing approximately 31.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 21,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

