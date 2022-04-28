Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, SQZ, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 3,547 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 354,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:
SQZ Biotechnologies Co (Symbol: SQZ) options are showing a volume of 1,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.1% of SQZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of SQZ. Below is a chart showing SQZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 319,324 contracts, representing approximately 31.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 21,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, SQZ options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.