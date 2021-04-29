Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, MRK, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 3,320 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 421,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2595 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2595 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 65,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 22,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 4,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,900 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, MRK options, or DISH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

