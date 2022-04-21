Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, DAL, CBOE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 4,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 442,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 321,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 140,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 6,333 contracts, representing approximately 633,300 underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
