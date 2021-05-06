Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, ANF, ASO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 8,544 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 854,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 210.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 405,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2010 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2010 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 22,456 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 168.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 5,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,900 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 40,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.7% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 9,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,000 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

