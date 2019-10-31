Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BIO, EQIX, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), where a total of 1,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.5% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 216,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,500 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 2,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 233,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,536 contracts, representing approximately 553,600 underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

