BILL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BILL, QRTEA, DOCN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 10,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.7% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,600 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Qurate Retail Inc (Symbol: QRTEA) options are showing a volume of 31,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.2% of QRTEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,900 underlying shares of QRTEA. Below is a chart showing QRTEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 13,369 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,500 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

