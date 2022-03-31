Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BIG, UPS, CCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG), where a total of 6,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 616,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 11,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 164,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 18,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
