Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BHVN, FOE, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 10,622 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.1% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,500 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Ferro Corp (Symbol: FOE) saw options trading volume of 5,062 contracts, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of FOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of FOE. Below is a chart showing FOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 11,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BHVN options, FOE options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

