Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BDX, OLED, SPLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), where a total of 10,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,500 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 1,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 191,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,900 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 7,913 contracts, representing approximately 791,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

