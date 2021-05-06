Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BCRX, NET, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX), where a total volume of 31,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,700 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 43,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 2,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 5,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 598,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

