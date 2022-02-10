Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BCRX, HUBS, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX), where a total volume of 20,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,000 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) options are showing a volume of 4,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 927,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 34,758 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BCRX options, HUBS options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

