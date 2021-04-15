Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BCOR, POOL, HUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blucora, Inc. (Symbol: BCOR), where a total of 1,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of BCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 299,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of BCOR. Below is a chart showing BCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 1,571 contracts, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

