Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BCOR, POOL, HUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blucora, Inc. (Symbol: BCOR), where a total of 1,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of BCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 299,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of BCOR. Below is a chart showing BCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 1,571 contracts, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

BCOR POOL HUM

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

