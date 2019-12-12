Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BBY, FLT, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 16,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) saw options trading volume of 1,929 contracts, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 435,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 4,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $149 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, FLT options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

