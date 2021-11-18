Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BBY, AAL, GPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 12,782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 161,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 21,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 32,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 5,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,900 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, AAL options, or GPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

