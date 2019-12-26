Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BBBY, STMP, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 31,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) options are showing a volume of 1,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 182,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,600 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 6,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

