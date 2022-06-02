Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BBBY, DGII, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total volume of 35,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 7,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,300 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Digi International Inc (Symbol: DGII) options are showing a volume of 1,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of DGII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,800 underlying shares of DGII. Below is a chart showing DGII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 15,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, DGII options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

