Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BAX, TNDM, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), where a total of 11,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 6,501 contracts, representing approximately 650,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 21,412 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAX options, TNDM options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

