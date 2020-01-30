Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, MCHP, MO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 81,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 5,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) options are showing a volume of 23,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 7,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 52,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 11,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, MCHP options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

