Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, CI, INTC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 169,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 16,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 8,482 contracts, representing approximately 848,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 155,912 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 5,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,600 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, CI options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

