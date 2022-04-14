Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AZTA, TGH, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Azenta Inc (Symbol: AZTA), where a total volume of 3,392 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 339,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.5% of AZTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,600 underlying shares of AZTA. Below is a chart showing AZTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) options are showing a volume of 3,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,400 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 64,774 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZTA options, TGH options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.