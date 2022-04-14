Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AZTA, TGH, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Azenta Inc (Symbol: AZTA), where a total volume of 3,392 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 339,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.5% of AZTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,600 underlying shares of AZTA. Below is a chart showing AZTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) options are showing a volume of 3,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,400 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 64,774 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZTA options, TGH options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.