Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AZO, WYNN, INTU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 3,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 345,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 282,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 20,777 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 2,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 7,464 contracts, representing approximately 746,400 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

