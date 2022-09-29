Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AZO, TSN, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 125,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 35 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 13,405 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 102,844 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 21,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, TSN options, or GM options
