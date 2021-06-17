Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AYX, PRPL, M

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total volume of 14,195 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.8% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Purple Innovation Inc (Symbol: PRPL) options are showing a volume of 19,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.6% of PRPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,100 underlying shares of PRPL. Below is a chart showing PRPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 198,104 contracts, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares or approximately 126.9% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 44,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AYX options, PRPL options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

