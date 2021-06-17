Markets
AYX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AYX, PRPL, M

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total volume of 14,195 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.8% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Purple Innovation Inc (Symbol: PRPL) options are showing a volume of 19,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.6% of PRPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,100 underlying shares of PRPL. Below is a chart showing PRPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 198,104 contracts, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares or approximately 126.9% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 44,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AYX options, PRPL options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AYX PRPL M

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular