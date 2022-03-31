Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXSM, PWSC, PEGA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 4,252 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 425,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
PowerSchool Holdings Inc (Symbol: PWSC) saw options trading volume of 3,074 contracts, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of PWSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of PWSC. Below is a chart showing PWSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) saw options trading volume of 3,042 contracts, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
