Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, CMA, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 25,733 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 2,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 11,712 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 105,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 5,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

