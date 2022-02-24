Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXNX, JNJ, BGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axonics Inc (Symbol: AXNX), where a total of 1,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of AXNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 399,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of AXNX. Below is a chart showing AXNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 35,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 4,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 3,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXNX options, JNJ options, or BGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.