Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXNX, JNJ, BGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axonics Inc (Symbol: AXNX), where a total of 1,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of AXNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 399,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of AXNX. Below is a chart showing AXNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 35,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 4,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 3,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXNX options, JNJ options, or BGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

