Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXNX, CZR, EL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axonics Inc (Symbol: AXNX), where a total of 1,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 192,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of AXNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 424,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of AXNX. Below is a chart showing AXNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 12,157 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 6,154 contracts, representing approximately 615,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,800 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXNX options, CZR options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

