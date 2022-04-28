Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXNX, CZR, EL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axonics Inc (Symbol: AXNX), where a total of 1,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 192,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of AXNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 424,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of AXNX. Below is a chart showing AXNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 12,157 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 6,154 contracts, representing approximately 615,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,800 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXNX options, CZR options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.