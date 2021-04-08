Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVID, NKE, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avid Technology, Inc. (Symbol: AVID), where a total of 2,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of AVID's average daily trading volume over the past month of 482,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AVID. Below is a chart showing AVID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 35,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 16,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

