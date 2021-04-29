Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, IBM, SCHW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 11,058 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 31,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 40,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 15,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, IBM options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO IBM SCHW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular