Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, IBM, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 11,058 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 31,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 40,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 15,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

