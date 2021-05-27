Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, GDDY, EDIT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 9,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 940,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 4,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,200 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) options are showing a volume of 5,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 591,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, GDDY options, or EDIT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.