Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, GDDY, EDIT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 9,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 940,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 4,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,200 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) options are showing a volume of 5,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 591,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, GDDY options, or EDIT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO GDDY EDIT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular