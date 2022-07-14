Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, CZR, CMPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 9,004 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 900,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 18,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) options are showing a volume of 553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, CZR options, or CMPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
