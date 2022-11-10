Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, ADBE, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 17,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 24,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 27,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
