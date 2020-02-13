Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, ACAD, GDDY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 10,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) saw options trading volume of 4,767 contracts, representing approximately 476,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 4,719 contracts, representing approximately 471,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ACAD options, or GDDY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO ACAD GDDY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular