Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, ACAD, GDDY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 10,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) saw options trading volume of 4,767 contracts, representing approximately 476,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 4,719 contracts, representing approximately 471,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ACAD options, or GDDY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

